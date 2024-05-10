Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4523 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Orange has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

ORAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

