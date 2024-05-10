Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 96,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 10.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $76,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 6,429,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

