Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 3,100 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International makes up approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 816,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

