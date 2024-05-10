Oldfield Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Autohome comprises 1.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Autohome worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 98.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Autohome by 70.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Autohome by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 359,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Autohome Profile

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.