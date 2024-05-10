Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 50,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 11.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $84,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock remained flat at $105.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,861,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

