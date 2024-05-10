Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,500 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. CVS Health comprises 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,846,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

