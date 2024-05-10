Oldfield Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 0.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,588. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

