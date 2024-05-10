NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.36. NWTN shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 9,777 shares.

NWTN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

NWTN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.