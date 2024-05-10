Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%.
Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. 97,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
