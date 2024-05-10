Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

