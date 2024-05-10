Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NCDL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
