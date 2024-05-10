Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.