Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $172.30. 336,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,006. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.59. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

