News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

News Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. News has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

