Nelnet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NNI traded up $10.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. 183,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,757. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nelnet will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

