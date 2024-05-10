Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,976.47 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

