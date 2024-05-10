Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NGVC traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,379. The company has a market cap of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

