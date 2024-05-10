National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NWLI opened at $490.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.30. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.