National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NWLI opened at $490.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.30. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.