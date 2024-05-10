National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.37-4-43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.20. 10,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,021. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

