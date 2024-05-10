Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,864,820. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Natera by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

