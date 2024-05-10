Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Murphy USA has raised its dividend by an average of 83.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Murphy USA Stock Up 4.1 %

Murphy USA stock traded up $17.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.58. 315,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.60 and a 200 day moving average of $386.10. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $268.69 and a 12-month high of $435.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,582. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

