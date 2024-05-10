Mountains Insurance Grou White Sells 5,000,200 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,860.25 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,319.05 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,769.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,626.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,384,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,157,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTM. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

