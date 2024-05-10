Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $256.56 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $256.56 million and $8.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00056825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,118,028,616 coins and its circulating supply is 860,011,361 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

