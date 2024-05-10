Mizuho Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $8.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $4.29 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 97,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.