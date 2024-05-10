Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $128.67. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

