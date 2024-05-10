Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells $908,800.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

