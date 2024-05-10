Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE MTUS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 554,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,358. Metallus has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $988.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $210,910.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,783.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $210,910.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,783.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,509,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

