Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 975,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $293,565,000 after purchasing an additional 229,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,727,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,045,430. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.45 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

