Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.20

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 31229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $702.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -8.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

