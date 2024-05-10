Maurizio Nicolelli Sells 12,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.63. 1,057,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

