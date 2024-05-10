Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.23 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 178.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.38%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

