Martin Kelly Sells 30,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.08. 1,263,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $98,382,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $83,871,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

