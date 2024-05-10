MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.15

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.15 and last traded at C$17.64, with a volume of 30573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.81.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7517762 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

