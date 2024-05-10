LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.21. The company had a trading volume of 317,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.35 and a 1-year high of $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

