Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $2,972,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.33. 585,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,853. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.28. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

