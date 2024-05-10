Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 8,737 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $77,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 124.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,630. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

