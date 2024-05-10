Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $1.56 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,837 shares of company stock worth $8,470,647. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

