Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 354,679 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,424,000. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after buying an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,708,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after buying an additional 402,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. 1,834,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.