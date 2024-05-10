Lifesci Capital Comments on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

