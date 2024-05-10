LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. LanzaTech Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LNZA remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 440,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,047. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

