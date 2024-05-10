Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 50,344 shares.The stock last traded at $21.66 and had previously closed at $21.59.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.