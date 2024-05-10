Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1179 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 10,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

