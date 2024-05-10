Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KNTK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.85. 991,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $31,589,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.