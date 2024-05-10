Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 87,075 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,075 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 3,754,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.