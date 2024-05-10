Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 237,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after buying an additional 187,293 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.46 during trading hours on Friday. 538,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.