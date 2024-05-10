Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 207,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 856,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE VFC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 4,611,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.