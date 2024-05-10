Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $47,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGPI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

