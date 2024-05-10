Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 672 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 605.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 263.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 631.9% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259. The company has a market cap of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $50.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

