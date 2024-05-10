Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.550 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 226,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

