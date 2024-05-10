Karpas Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $31.39. 1,630,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

