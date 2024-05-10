Jon Brinton Buys 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CRO Jon Brinton purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 92,406 shares in the company, valued at $357,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crexendo Stock Down 5.2 %

Crexendo stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 146,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,900. The company has a market cap of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

